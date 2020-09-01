Zoom

Zoom Earned More In 3 Months Than All of Last Year

The video conferencing company's stock soared roughly 23 percent, and its second quarter sales are up 355 percent from last year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Zoom Earned More In 3 Months Than All of Last Year
Image credit: NurPhoto | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Features Director at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read

If there is one company the pandemic has been good to, it's Zoom. Over the course of quarantine, the video-conferencing company has skyrocketed to prominence: It's achieved verb status. And now, its earnings are reflecting that in grand fashion. On Monday, the company significantly surpassed its own projected second quarter sales, with revenue up 355 percent from the same period last year. In May, June and July, Zoom hit $663.5 million in sales, compared to $622.3 million in all of 2019. 

Its stock soared 23 percent Monday night, with earnings of $0.92 a share (up from the projected $0.45 a share). In a call with analysts, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says that part of Q2's gains were thanks to big new customers like Exxon Mobile and Activision Blizzard. 

Related: Zoom Is Killing It Financially, Thanks to Remote Work

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Zoom

Login Credentials for Over 500,000 Zoom Accounts on Sale Via the Dark Web

News and Trends

Zoom Goes Down as Kids Go Back to Virtual School

News and Trends

Zoom Is Killing It Financially, Thanks to Remote Work