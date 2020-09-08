This Bluetooth Headset is Perfect for the New Remote Normal

September 8, 2020 2 min read

Remote work may be the new normal for many Americans, which means it's time you get your work from home setup completely up to date. If you're making phone calls or on video conferences all day, you need tools that won't distract the other people in your home while being easy to use and convenient. This Premier Mobile Bluetooth Comfort Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic is a perfect tool for those purposes.

When it's time to make a call, just put this headset on and you'll vastly improve the sound quality on your calls while keeping your hands free to take notes or get other work done. The headset has a flex boom mic that cancels ambient noise for clearer audio, and it pairs to any Bluetooth-enabled device automatically for a convenient wireless connection. Whether you're video conferencing on your computer or making a call on your smartphone, the headset has you covered.

The headset's built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of talk time and stays powered up for 350 hours of standby time. Because comfort is everything, the headset also has padded earpads and a headband to remain comfortable on even the longest calls.

Making and taking calls all day shouldn't derail your productivity. With the Premier Mobile Bluetooth Comfort Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic, it won't. Right now, you can save 25% on this headset and get it for just $29.99.