Technology

This Bluetooth Headset is Perfect for the New Remote Normal

Make calls seamlessly with this noise-reducing headset.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Bluetooth Headset is Perfect for the New Remote Normal
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Remote work may be the new normal for many Americans, which means it's time you get your work from home setup completely up to date. If you're making phone calls or on video conferences all day, you need tools that won't distract the other people in your home while being easy to use and convenient. This Premier Mobile Bluetooth Comfort Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic is a perfect tool for those purposes.

When it's time to make a call, just put this headset on and you'll vastly improve the sound quality on your calls while keeping your hands free to take notes or get other work done. The headset has a flex boom mic that cancels ambient noise for clearer audio, and it pairs to any Bluetooth-enabled device automatically for a convenient wireless connection. Whether you're video conferencing on your computer or making a call on your smartphone, the headset has you covered.

The headset's built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of talk time and stays powered up for 350 hours of standby time. Because comfort is everything, the headset also has padded earpads and a headband to remain comfortable on even the longest calls.

Making and taking calls all day shouldn't derail your productivity. With the Premier Mobile Bluetooth Comfort Headset with Noise Cancelling Mic, it won't. Right now, you can save 25% on this headset and get it for just $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Give Your Business the Digital Security It Needs with This Free Trial

Technology

Get Budget-Friendly, Automated Backup for Just $30

Technology

A Toyota-Backed Company Just Test Drove a Flying Car