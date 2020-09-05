The Executive Selection: Patek Philippe

September 5, 2020 1 min read

Patek Philippe is debuting the Reference 6007A-001 as a limited edition of just a thousand pieces in honor of the company’s latest new addition to its manufacturing facility in Plan-les- Ouates, Geneva.

This new timepiece comes in a polished stainless steel case with a diameter of 40mm, which features the brand’s signature gray-blue hue. The sleek, multifaceted dial provides a great contrast with its embossed carbon pattern in a smaller track scale, as well as numerals and batonstyle hands that comes with a luminescent coating.

Powered by Patek Philippe’s Caliber 324SC, which is visible through the sapphire crystal open caseback, the self-winding masterpiece is adorned with a 21k solid gold oscillating weight engraved with its signature motif.

