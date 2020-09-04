Funding

Waterbridge Ventures Backs Short-video Driven Social Commerce Startup Eloelo

Eloelo has raised USD 450,000 (about INR 3.29 crore) in seed funding round and will use it to build the core team, work on new product initiatives and user acquisition
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Waterbridge Ventures Backs Short-video Driven Social Commerce Startup Eloelo
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Short-video driven social commerce platform Eloelo on Friday announced that it has raised USD 450,000 (about INR 3.29 crore) in seed funding round led by Waterbridge Ventures.

A clutch of angel investors, including Livspace CEO Ramakant Sharma, Rishi Vasudev, former SVP at Flipkart, TS Raghavendra of Qikwell, Ujala Cygnus Hospitals founder and director Shuchin Bajaj, Apaksh Gupta, CEO, OneImpression, Vasant Rao of AutoNinja) and AppyHigh Group, also participated in the funding round.

Founded in March 2020 by Akshay Dubey and Saurabh Pandey, both of whom are former employees of Flipkart, Eloelo allows its users to create, share and view short videos on beauty, health and lifestyle. The 60-second videos curated on the mobile application are shared by top influencers, consisting of expert advise, product reviews and beauty and health tips.

The platform claims to be the lifestyle destination for the Bharat millennial user.

"Eloelo’s vision is to empower the Bharat millennial user to look good, feel good daily with a platform that blends content-community-commerce for beauty, health and lifestyle. Our core belief is that short-video content blended with a community that acts as a safe space is the future for a category like beauty and health where the user seeks bite-sized information like tips, product reviews, etc before making a commerce decision,” said co-founder and CEO Pandey.

The Bengaluru-based startup saw an overwhelming organic traction within 15 days of its app launch with 20,000 users, of which over 80 percent were from non-metro cities, downloading the app and nearly 7 lakh actions—watching videos, posting questions, claiming elo-coins—on the platform.

Eloelo said it will deploy the fresh fund in building the core team across tech and non-tech roles, working on new product initiatives and user acquisition.

Commenting on the deal, Ravi Kaushik, Partner, Waterbridge said, "We invested in Eloelo as part of our dedicated funding programme Fast Forward which we ran at the peak of the pandemic. The founders are deeply entrenched in what we call as Social Commerce 2.0 and are marrying content, community and commerce in the health, wellness and beauty verticals. We believe this is a deep vertical where both content and community can be tailor-made to solve discovery and distribution for multiple brands while creating a platform for users to drive commerce through trust, product discovery, short format content, tips and recommendations."

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Agri-Tech Startup Aibono Raises Another $2 Mn In Pre-Series A Round

Funding

G7CR Technologies Launches $5 Mn Fund For Startups and SMBs

Funding

Chiratae Ventures Seed Funds Travel Guarantee Startup Railofy