PUBG Mobile To Return In India? South Korea's PUBG Corp Withdraws Tencent's Publishing Rights For India

September 8, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the most popular action game PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, popularly known as PUBG, was banned last week by the Indian government along with other 117 Chinese origin apps.

The government stated that the move has been undertaken “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

A week later, South-Korea based PUBG Corporation in a statement said it is taking over all the publishing responsibilities from Chinese Tencent Games for India.

In a blog post, the company said that it understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It said that the company is working closely with the government to reverse the ban and abide with the Indian laws and regulations.

“In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans,” read the company statement.

In the blog, the company highlighted that PUBG MOBILE is the mobile version of PUBG, an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company.

According to reports, in India there were close to 50 million active PUBG players and the game witnessed 13 million daily users.

After the ban on the game, Tencent lost around $34 billion within two days.