This Tool Can Help You Increase Open Rates and Verify Your Email List Before You Send

September 12, 2020 2 min read

Building an list is an essential task for any business that utilizes digital . But growing it can be difficult, time-consuming work that you want to know wasn't wasted. When you send emails to your list and get hundreds to thousands of bounce-back messages, that is less than ideal. You can't run profitable campaigns if your email list isn't up to date, and you can't create the best campaigns if you're constantly trying to verify that your email list is up to date. So, what do you do?

You get a service like Bouncer Bulk Email Verification.

Bouncer uses a sophisticated process to check if all of the email addresses on your list are deliverable, without actually sending an email to their inboxes. Bouncer goes through your list to verify the syntax of email addresses, runs DNS and MX record checks, and establishes a connection to a recipient's server SMTP to verify that it is a functioning email. Plus, their AI-supported algorithms negotiate with SMTP servers to get the absolute best accuracy.

After running verification, Bouncer will give you a bounce estimate so you know what to expect after sending your campaign. If you'd like to test the quality of your list before actually verifying it, you can use Bouncer's free sampling to see just how strong or weak your list really is. Plus, Bouncer offers global adaptability to verify email addresses of all types from around the world.

