Email Marketing

This Tool Can Help You Increase Open Rates and Verify Your Email List Before You Send

Save up to 50 percent with Bouncer Bulk Email Verification.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Tool Can Help You Increase Open Rates and Verify Your Email List Before You Send
Image credit: Torsten Dettlaff

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Building an email list is an essential task for any business that utilizes digital marketing. But growing it can be difficult, time-consuming work that you want to know wasn't wasted. When you send emails to your list and get hundreds to thousands of bounce-back messages, that is less than ideal. You can't run profitable campaigns if your email list isn't up to date, and you can't create the best campaigns if you're constantly trying to verify that your email list is up to date. So, what do you do?

You get a service like Bouncer Bulk Email Verification.

Bouncer uses a sophisticated process to check if all of the email addresses on your list are deliverable, without actually sending an email to their inboxes. Bouncer goes through your list to verify the syntax of email addresses, runs DNS and MX record checks, and establishes a connection to a recipient's server SMTP to verify that it is a functioning email. Plus, their AI-supported algorithms negotiate with SMTP servers to get the absolute best accuracy.

After running verification, Bouncer will give you a bounce estimate so you know what to expect after sending your campaign. If you'd like to test the quality of your list before actually verifying it, you can use Bouncer's free sampling to see just how strong or weak your list really is. Plus, Bouncer offers global adaptability to verify email addresses of all types from around the world.

Don't waste time creating email campaigns for recipients who won't ever see them. Right now, you can score a great deal on a Bouncer lifetime subscription for any-sized list. Get 50,000 email verifications for half off $100 at $50, 100,000 email verifications for 40 percent off $150 at $90, 250,000 email verifications for 40 percent off $250 at $150, or 500,000 email verifications for 40 percent off $500 at $300.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Email Marketing

Easy Tips for Building a Powerful Email List

Email Marketing

How Do You Improve Email Marketing? Start by Improving Your List.

Email Marketing

Stop Sending to Unverified Email Addresses. This Tool Helps Clean Up Your Email List, Fast.