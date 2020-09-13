Build a Professional Website that Meets Your Specific Business Needs with Wix

September 13, 2020 2 min read

Having a professional-looking website is essential for any business in the best of times. As people spend more time indoors these days, however, it's especially important to have a powerful web presence.

To get your business online, you could hire a web designer or take things into your own hands with Wix. It’s a website builder that enables business owners and their teams to create that are perfectly tuned to the business.

When you sign up for Wix, you get access to more than 500 templates that are fully compatible with desktop and mobile devices. Using these flexible, intuitive templates, you can create a professional website to meet any of your needs. From building informational pages to creating blogs, media galleries, video channels, menus, booking calendars and more, Wix offers an all-in-one solution to support your business vision. You're in the driver's seat to turn your web presence into anything you'd like.

With Wix, you also get built-in ecommerce functionality that enables you to accept payments online, showcase products, calculate tax on individual orders, offer coupons and promotions, and much more. Restaurant owners can even accept delivery and pickup orders online without paying hefty commission fees to fulfillment services like GrubHub.

Best of all, Wix also offers reliable web hosting, digital security, search engine optimization services, and access to dedicated support teams.

More than 180 million people around the world trust Wix. You can join them and build your website today.