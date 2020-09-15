Indian Fintech, Healthtech Scaleups To Pitch At First Ever Virtual Dubai Tech Tour

September 15, 2020 2 min read

15 promising scaleups from India have been shortlisted from a pool of 200 founders who applied to take part in Dubai Startup Hub’s first ever Dubai Tech Tour.

The first of its kind virtual trade mission is designed to help Indian healthtech and fintech entrepreneurs connect with relevant investors, corporates and peer scaleups in the UAE, as well as pitch their businesses and participate in business matchmaking sessions organised by the Dubai Chamber.

The initiative aims to boost UAE-India collaboration in innovation-focused sectors, explore bilateral business opportunities, and attract high-potential entrepreneurs interested in bringing cutting-edge solutions to the Dubai market.

The trade mission will familiarize delegates with Dubai’s economy and business environment, as well as the competitive advantages that the Emirate offers, such as its ease of doing business and strategic position allowing easy access to markets across the Middle East.

The Dubai Tech Tour –organized in partnership with Startup India and Mumbai Fintech Hub– is a continuation of the Dubai Chamber Mumbai office’s and Dubai Startup Hub’s combined efforts to attract Indian scaleups and startups that can support Dubai’s innovation strategy and transition to a knowledge-based economy.

These efforts began last year when Dubai Startup Hub organised a roadshow to New Delhi and Bangalore in cooperation with Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest hub of its kind in the region and wholly owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), where two Indian startups were selected as part of a competition and awarded office space at Dtec.

Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was established by Dubai Chamber in 2016 and is the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. The hub has been designed to emphasize the value of public and private sector collaboration and embodies the aim of encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship as a main driver of the economy of Dubai and the UAE.

