Amazon Sets up All-women Delivery Station in Gujarat and Fulfilment Center in Poll-bound Bihar

September 17, 2020 2 min read

Amazon India today announced that it has set up Gujarat’s first all-women delivery station at Kadi, a town located about 50 kilometers away from the state’s capital city of Ahmedabad.

This is the e-commerce giant’s second all-women delivery station in India after Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which was set up in 2016. Such stations are completely managed and run by women across managerial and delivery associate roles, the company said in a statement.

The delivery service partner program is a last-mile delivery model of Amazon India, where the company partners with entrepreneurs to leverage their local knowledge of the community. Amazon extends its technological support to the partners to fulfill customer requests.

“Our vision is to enable women to discover meaningful career opportunities across the operations network at Amazon India. We have created more than 6,000 opportunities for women across our network where they continue to thrive and excel,” said Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India.

This initiative is part of Amazon’s aim to create employment opportunities for women and enable their success in the logistics sector, the company said in a statement.

“The launch of the first all-women delivery station in Gujarat is a testament to our commitment to providing women with safe and fulfilling opportunities and we look forward to help more women across communities attain financial independence in life,” Rochlani added.

First Fulfilment Center in Poll-bound Bihar

At the same time, the e-commerce major has launched its first fulfilment centre (FC) (warehouse), in Bihar, strengthening its operational footprint in the poll-bound state.

With more than a lakh cubic feet of storage space, the new fulfilment center will be specialized for large appliances and furniture and will be instrumental in enabling sellers in Bihar to reach out to customers across the country.

At the outset of India’s biggest festive season, we are happy to expand our operational presence in Bihar which will help boost small and medium businesses and create work opportunities for people in the state,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India.

When using Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA), sellers across the country send their products to Amazon’s FCs and once an order is placed, Amazon picks, packs and ships the order to the customer, provides customer service and manages returns on behalf of the sellers, the company statement explained.