Simulation Game Platform SuperCric Raises Angel Funding From Nordanvind Gaming

September 17, 2020

Bangalore-based sports tech startup AnalytIQ Sports Technologies on Thursday announced it has raised angel funding of an undisclosed amount for a cricket simulation game SuperCric. This funding is raised from Malta-based company Nordanvind Gaming. Pontus Lemberg, director of Nordanvind Gaming, already owns other cricket and content assets in India.

The fresh capital will be utilized to invest in product development and customer acquisition. The company plans to launch the game and expand its user base to 10 million by the end of this year’s Indian Premier League.

SuperCric is a brainchild of ex-cricketer and IPL presenter Suhail Chandhok, and husband-wife entrepreneurial duo of Arvind Sivdas and Dhanya Param, both IIT-Madras graduates who also co-own Kabaddi Adda.

The game has been built with a proprietary simulation tool, and is claimed to be a first of its kind sports engagement tool which will facilitate better decision-making for the invested cricket fan. The simulation tool has been built with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered proprietary cricket simulator based on real historical match data worldwide. The company claims that players can become a captain and see every decision has a consequence in the match.

SuperCric doesn’t claim to be a fantasy game but instead will help fantasy players to make a better choice with a probability of 90 per cent win.

According to Chandhok co-founder, SuperCric, “The gaming ecosystem is at the cusp of disruption. COVID-19 has pushed the market to explore and embrace games faster. The data economy with more time on hand for users points to an even bigger future for the industry. Investors are recognizing this and lining up to being new genres itself into this market.”

According to Lemberg, “I see tremendous potential in the future of the nascent Indian gaming industry. As users get more sophisticated there will be a demand and need for more sophisticated products and solutions. With Kabaddi Adda, the team at AnalytIQ has demonstrated the ability to deliver what the audience in India wants. I am taking baby steps into this market and hope to get deeply involved in the gaming industry."



