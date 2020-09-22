Tesla

Here's How You Could Win a 2020 Tesla Model 3 For Free

Enter for a chance to get a $39,990 Tesla.
Image credit: StackCommerce

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A car can be an important status symbol for an entrepreneur. Whether you're flashy or austere, a car reflects your personality. It can make a big first impression when you roll up to a meeting, and it can be a great asset for establishing common ground with new or prospective clients.

With a Tesla Model 3, you'll walk the line between flash and practicality. Especially because you can tell anyone who asks that you got it for free.

Seriously, you can enter to win a 2020 Tesla Model 3 in the Win Your Dream 2020 Tesla Giveaway organized by StackCommerce. It's just a small way of saying thanks to the Entrepreneur Shop audience. All you have to do is enter your email address to be eligible to win this $40,000 car for the unbeatable price of $0. Talk about getting a good deal.

The 2020 rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 balances speed, safety, and efficiency. It can go from 0 to 60mph in as little as 5.3 seconds and reach top speeds of 140mph. It has a full range of up to 250 miles on a single charge, so you can use it for commuting, road-tripping, or just running errands. This model also comes with pearl white paint, an all-black partial premium interior, and autopilot built in. It's the car of the future and it can be yours for absolutely zero dollars.

Picture yourself soaring up to meetings in a brand new Tesla that you got for nothing. People are going to want to make deals with that person. Enter the Win Your Dream 2020 Tesla Giveaway today and then try to wait patiently until December 31, 2020 at midnight when the giveaway ends; that's when it'll be time to keep an eye on your inbox. Within three business days, the winner will be selected and then notified via email, so make sure you've got those notifications turned on to alert you right away if that lucky driver is you.

