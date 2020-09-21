Owning Your Favorite Celebrity Closets Is Easier Than Ever

September 21, 2020 2 min read

Bollywood is one of the most celebrated entertainment industries globally and A-listers in the industry command a huge fan following. They are even looked up to as fashionistas and fashion trendsetters by millennials, and people the world-over desire to get their hands on celebrity closets. For the longest time, celebrity-owned clothing used to be auctioned off at high prices and hence owned by a chosen few. However, this trend has become obsolete today, thanks to re-commerce platforms and fashion websites that have made celebrity closets available at affordable prices for all. The modern consumer can now dress up like their favorite actors and actresses by purchasing their curated clothes online.

India is currently witnessing a tremendous surge in demand for pre-owned fashion, especially that coming from celebrity closets. Be it Gen X, Y, or Z, or in other words, millennials, adults, young adults, and teens are excited to own stylish clothes that were once worn by their favorite stars. Specifically, there is huge demand for celebrity fashion from tier II and tier III markets such as Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana where buyers are largely attracted to the clothes once worn by Bollywood celebrities. These clothes are tastefully curated and are maintained in pristine conditions before sale. The best part is that many a time the garments are available at much lower prices than what they were originally procured at, making them highly desirable by millennials. Today’s highly modern and young consumers want that perfect blend of latest style and affordable pricing, and fashion websites are offering just that at the click of a button. Consumers can now choose from a variety of options online and order outfits from the closets of their favorite celebrities at highly affordable prices. Moreover, the online transactions on most fashion websites and re-commerce platforms are highly secure and accurate.

This model of purchasing and selling pre-owned fashion has a good chance of benefiting consumers, brands and celebrities alike. Most importantly, consumers always desire to stand out from the crowd when it comes to dressing up and the availability of celebrity closets at attractive prices is the perfect answer for such a demand. After all, in the Indian market, it is all about blending in sustainability, high fashion, love for celebrity styles, and affordability.