Funding

After-Sales Services Firm Onsitego Extends Its Series B Round To $30 Mn After Investment From IFC

The company said the fund will be utilized for consolidating its market position in the after-sales services industry, and strengthening its B2C offerings
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
After-Sales Services Firm Onsitego Extends Its Series B Round To $30 Mn After Investment From IFC
Image credit: Onsitego
Kunal Mahipal, CEO, Onsitego

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After-sales services firm Onsitego on Tuesday announced it has raised capital as an extension of Series B round to $30 million. The startup has raised the latest fund from IFC. The first tranche of Series B round was conducted in February this year and was led by Zodius along with the participation of existing investor Accel Partners.

The company said the fund will be utilized for consolidating its market position in the after-sales services industry, and strengthening its B2C offerings like AMC, home protection and on-demand services.

Founded in 2010, Onsitego is currently serving more than six million customers in the country. The company works with some of the biggest retailers in India such as Vijay Sales, Croma, Amazon India. The company also works with consumer finance players such as HDB Financial Services.

Commenting on the latest development, Kunal Mahipal, founder and chief executive officer, Onsitego, said, “We are extremely excited to bring IFC on our cap table, which is well aligned with our DNA of providing best-in-class service to our customers. IFC brings in a strong global footprint and expertise of investments in Fintech which is valuable as we scale our business by expanding new business lines like AMCs, home warranty, doorstep repair services, new distribution channels and in other emerging markets.

On the investment, Jun Zhang, country head India at IFC said, “India is one of the largest and fastest growing appliances and consumer electronics (ACE) markets globally and the ACE protection market is significantly underdeveloped. There is a clear market need for innovative and customer-service-focused players like Onsitego to drive growth in this market.”  He further added, “We look forward to supporting Onsitego in its growth journey by sharing our experience from emerging markets in disruptive technology and Fintech.”

For this deal, Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to Onsitego.

Varun Gupta, director, digital and technology, investment banking at Avendus Capital, said, “Built on the back of phenomenal execution in a highly capital efficient manner, Onsitego is disrupting the post-purchase experience of customers, brands, retailers and consumer finance companies alike. IFC’s investment in the Company will further support product and distribution expansion. We are proud to partner with Kunal in this journey”

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Caffeine Infused Personal Care Brand mCaffeine Raises INR 42 Cr in Series B Round

Funding

Conversational AI Startup GenieTalk Bags Angel Investment of $750k At $10 Mn Valuation

Funding

Simulation Game Platform SuperCric Raises Angel Funding From Nordanvind Gaming