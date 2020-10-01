This Tool Makes Video Marketing Easy for Businesses

October 1, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Consumer demand for is growing, and digital marketers are taking notice. Eighty-one percent of businesses now use video as a marketing tool and that number is only going to grow in the coming years. But between hiring experts, employing the top software, and incorporating plug-ins and other upgrades, can get extremely expensive extremely quickly. As such, it helps to have user-friendly, budget-friendly tools on your side.

Lumen5 Video Maker is that tool. Lumen5 is arguably the easiest video maker for social media marketing. This AI-powered video creation platform is designed for brands and businesses that want to engage with their customers through video but lack the technical expertise or time to create high-quality videos from scratch. With Lumen5's AI, you can get assistance storyboarding your ideas, fitting your content to a layout, and finding the right music and visuals to convey your message. No working off a blank slate—Lumen5 is there to help.

Lumen5's media library is enormous, with millions of photos, video clips, and audio files that allow you to create the perfect video, no matter what your message is. In addition to access to Lumen5's media library, you can also customize videos with hundreds of themes, colors, fonts, and much more. You can even incorporate your own branding.

Lumen5 has earned rave reviews from TechRadar, GetApp, and Trustpilot, and it was a #5 Product of the Day on Product Hunt. It also won the 2019 New Ventures BC Competition.

Video marketing is easy with Lumen5. Right now, you can save 50 percent on a one-year subscription when you get it for just $179.99.