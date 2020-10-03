Project Management

Become an Effective Project Manager with This 51-Hour Bootcamp

Learn how to reduce waste and streamline operations.
Image credit: Anna Shvets

The global economy is in recession, which means there's a drag on hiring. For people who lost their jobs or were furloughed at the start of the pandemic, that's bad news. The good news, however, is that there are myriad ways to make yourself a more attractive candidate by learning new skills online.

These days, companies are trying to be as efficient as possible, and The Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp can arm you with the skills you need to implement efficient, effective practices at any organization.

This 51-hour, intensive bootcamp gives you access to 18 courses and 15 accredited certifications to demonstrate your knowledge of some of today's top project management and quality management methodologies. The courses are led by Advanced Innovation Group Pro Excellence (AIGPE), an educational organization that is dedicated to helping people reach the pinnacles of their careers. Each AIGPE instructor has a Certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Lean Specialist, Certified ISO 9001:2008 Auditor, Project Management Professional (PMP), and Certified Scrum Master (CSM) certifications. They know what they're talking about.

Across the bootcamp, you'll learn Six Sigma, Lean, Minitab, process mapping, Kano analysis, and much more. You'll understand what it takes to solve complex business problems, streamline business processes, and become an effective change agent at any organization. You'll understand how to bring your own ideas to life, how to illustrate your ideas to others effectively, and much more. Whether you're looking to freelance as a consultant or just rise up the ranks in your organization, this bundle will help. (There's even a course dedicated to building a flawless LinkedIn profile!)

Become the best job candidate you can be. The Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp is on sale now for just $99.

