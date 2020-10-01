Instamojo Partners With Google To Digitise Indian SMBs

October 1, 2020 3 min read

Instamojo on Thursday announced its partnership with Google India as part of latter’s ‘Grow with Google’ program.

This partnership aims to provide small business owners and enterprises digital tools to help them do business at ease as the current pandemic situation has pushed lot of businesses advance their digitization plans.

Out of a total population of 6.33 crore micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India, about 62 per cent of them still run offline businesses in the middle of a digitally evolving ecosystem.

“In the current scenario, merchants are looking to rapidly transform their businesses online and go digital. Consumers today prefer transacting online, be it shopping, payments or even online trading. This progressive shift in consumer behavior, coupled with massive competition from e-commerce giants brings to the forefront the need for small businesses to adopt digital means. Through our partnership with Google India, we are looking to further enable small businesses to achieve digital independency and align themselves to the growing trend in their ecosystem,” said Instamojo co-founder and chief operating officer Akash Gehani.

“Since the lockdown, we have seen a traction in terms of small businesses and micro entrepreneurs moving online, at a time when they faced new found challenges. This was driven by a constant lookout for creative ways of business survival via digital platforms,” Gehani added.

Businesses that sign up for this program with Instamojo will be offered the benefit of free subscription to Instamojo’s premium online store for a period of six months. This can be availed by small and medium business solutions (SMBS) who have offline business and are now looking to establish an online presence.

“The pandemic has today created a massive shift in the way digital as a platform and as a business tool is being accepted and implemented by SMBs and traditional businesses,” said Sampad Swain, chief executive officer and co-founder Instamojo.

“At Instamojo, the core of our business lies in supporting and empowering the MSMEs of the country. We are already enabling the digital journey of merchants through our host of products and services, however taking a business online is moving to the next level. Through Instamojo’s e-commerce platform, and the ‘Grow with Google’ program, we aim to take end to end digital solutions to businesses across India.”

In recent months, Instamojo has introduced easy ways of going digital through their ‘Priority KYC’, ‘Sachet loans on WhatsApp,’ and ‘InstaCash’ features which enabled merchants to go online and get instant access to loans. During the pandemic, it has recorded a 30 per cent rise in their merchant-base in the sector.