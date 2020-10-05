Learn How to Launch a Business in a Slow Economy From a Seasoned Entrepreneur

October 5, 2020 2 min read

in a recessed economy is challenging, but when you've worked tirelessly to get to the point where you're ready to launch, who can blame you for wanting to forge ahead? If it's your first time starting a business, you could probably use all the help you can get. That's where the Smart Business Blueprint Starter Bundle comes in.

This bundle includes 28 hours of training on scaling, automation, earning passive income, and many more topics to help you get your business off the ground and thriving in no time. The bundle is led by Luke Fatooros, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Ideas Into Business, a business-mentoring service that teaches new entrepreneurs proven strategies on how to transform their business. After founding his first business at the age of 23, Fatooros turned an $800 loan into a $12 million company within five years. Now, he'll share his secrets with you.

In the 7-Week Business Transformation course, Fatooros will give you a step-by-step guide of how to start, scale, and automate a seven-figure business. You'll develop a smart business mindset, learn how to find customers, master a digital marketing strategy, create super growth using joint ventures, and much more.

Then, you'll delve further into joint ventures in the 12-Step Passive Income with Joint Ventures course. This course will teach you how it's possible to generate from $1,000 to $10,000 each month in passive income by leveraging existing tools and technologies. It can be a great way to supplement your business.

Ready to start your company in a slow economy? Right now, the Smart Business Blueprint Starter Bundle is on sale for just $49.99.