The Executive Selection: L'Occitane

October 3, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As an entrepreneur, it’s easy to forget about taking care of your skin if your days are routinely busy. However, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on a consistent skincare routine, and so, we recommend two products to add to your self-care regimen: a facial cleanser, and a moisturizer.

L’Occitane Cade Daily Exfoliating Cleanser

Consider getting them from L’Occitane, which in 1994, launched a range of products and fragrances specifically made for men’s skins and lifestyles, and thus know exactly what you need to look good and feel good. For daily use, we suggest taking on the Cade Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, whose plant-based exfoliating particles gently cleanse the skin.

The Cade Energizing Face Fluid also seems like a treat as a moisturizing lotion that is perfect for energizing tired skin. Ideal for normal and oily skin types, the non-sticky, non-oily texture can be easily absorbed to moisturize and hydrate your skin.

