Flipkart's Big Billion Days to Kick Off from Oct 16. Here's What is on Offer

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart has announced the dates for its biggest flagship event of the year, The Big Billion Days.

The six-day event will roll out on October 16, providing growth opportunities to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and sellers and brands across categories. Customers will have an ‘early access’ on October 15, Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart has facilitated new and well-timed payment offerings on its platform. In addition to SBI card instant discounts, its consumers will also get a hold of no-cost EMI offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other major bank credit and debit cards.

Furthermore, the company has also partnered with Paytm to offer guaranteed cashback offers to consumers paying through the wallet and Paytm UPI, to expand the reach of seamless shopping. Debit-card EMIs on selected cards with no minimum balance and Flipkart Pay Later will also be available.

Besides, consumers will get to utilize their ‘Super Coins’ as they shop on the platform to get ‘Rewards Pass’ for never-before deals and up to 2,000 bonus coins for additional shopping. The giant has also collaborated with many Indian personalities counting Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sudeep Kiccha, and Mahesh Babu.

Flipkart Group chief executive officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said while announcing the launch, “The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations.”

This year, the sale-event will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfill consumer demand.

Flipkart has expanded its Kirana onboarding program with more than 50,000 kiranas onboard, it aims to provide fast and personalized e-commerce experience to consumers in more than 850 cities while creating opportunities for digital upskilling as well as additional income for kiranas.

“This festive event continues to focus on Flipkart’s commitment to provide value for consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs and sellers, and employment generation through e-commerce. Through strong partnerships with brands and sellers we have tapped into the power of interconnected businesses and technology to bring consumers a wide range of products at great prices at their doorsteps this festive season,” Krishnamurthy added.