Paytm First Games Earmarks INR 10 Cr To Support Local Game Developers, Studios

Paytm’s online gaming arm Paytm First Games (PFG) on Monday said it will provide a launchpad to homegrown game developers and design studios focused on Indian culture and folk tales.

“The initiative will provide an opportunity to studios to build exciting games that will promote gamified learning on the rich Indian heritage, mythology and sporting history,” a blogpost on the company’s website said.

This initiative will involve a series of events and hackathons to identify and support developers to build games. PFG said it will support developers with technology solutions and guide them to make their games more interactive, seamless and well-designed.

To facilitate all this, PFG has earmarked INR 10 crore fund to this initiative.

Additionally, PFG will also promote these games on its app, extending their reach to its 80 million users.

“Our country has the potential to revolutionize the digital gaming arena with innovative designs, technology, and talent. We believe it’s the time to lead the digital gaming sector with Made in India games that becomes a global runaway success,” said Sudhanshu Gupta, chief operating officer, PFG.

“Being a homegrown company we want to play our part in enabling India’s gaming ecosystem. Our goal is to support over 200 talented developers, who may not have access to resources comparable to that of big studios.”

The company recently roped in cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador and has also set aside INR 300 crore for investing in growing the market for fantasy sports and other online gaming events in this financial year.

Last month, PFG along with Paytm were taken down from Play Store recently as they violated Google’s gambling policy. Even though hours later Paytm was restored by the tech giant, the two company’s relationship has soured. Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma has since then emerged as one of the top voices to criticise Google’s monopoly in the Indian tech market and the company’s Play Store billing policy.

Earlier today, Paytm launched its own Android Mini App store. Mini apps is a custom-built mobile website that will give users app-like experience without having to download them the company statement read. Paytm is providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app without any charges.

More than 300 app-based service providers, such as Ola, Rapido, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, No Broker etc, have already joined the Paytm app store.