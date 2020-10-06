5 Celebs Who Have Invested in Tech Startups

October 6, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While Bollywood stars are known to earn in skyward numbers in their industry, one sure wonders if they ever expand to other territories. Startups are the best known ventures for investments and expanding into a business. With their steady earnings, many Bollywood stars have invested in dedicated start-ups to expand their vocational paths.

Here are some celebrities whose start-ups have taken off in a completely different world than that of the movies:

Hrithik Roshan

Inspired by his love for fitness and internationally popular built, Hrithik started HRX in 2013, a fitness brand with an edge. Known to be a homegrown fitness brand it produces fitness wear and footwear in fashionable designs and form fit. He is also ventured into other health and fitness prospects including Cure Fit.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently invested in and very promptly promoted a US based dating app called Bumble. She is also playing the role of a partner and an adviser for Bumble. It is also heard that Priyanka being a math geek is looking to invest in some tech ventures soon.

Amitabh Bachchan

Aside his marvellous career in Bollywood, Big B has invested in a joint venture with his son in a Singapore-based blockchain research start up. The start up called Ziddu.com, is a cloud based service provider which renders free file hosting services on the cloud. The duo has invested a sum of quarter million dollars in this venture in the tech research domain.

Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit

Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit have become a part of GOQii, a smart-tech enables, integrated and preventive healthcare platform which provides robust end-to-end healthcare to a wide range of users. It is a venture that combines the power of technology to promote fitness and healthy living. The central motto is- exercise, eating healthy and rest; making it a great initiative for the stars to support.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, with the title of the highest paid actress in Bollywood is knwn to have partnered with Myntra for launching her own fashion line. Her brand called “All About You” was launched in 2015 with an equal partnership shared between her and Myntra. It’s no surprise that the brand is now leading women’s wear on the Myntra’s shopping platform.

These are some interesting ventures that these movie stars have taken to a new turn. With their identities being a brand in itself, such businesses acquire a ready fan-base even before they are set into motion. We think it’s pretty cool of these actors to expand to meaningful and fun start-ups. What do you say?