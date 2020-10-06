Saas-based Skilling Platform Disprz Raises $1.6 Mn In Pre-series B Round From Auctus Capital

October 6, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Disprz, a software-as-a-service (Saas) startup delivering learning and development solutions using artificial intelligence (AI), has raised USD1.6 million from Auctus Capital.

The company intends to employ LaaS (Learning-As-A-Service) to alter how organizations approach to upskilling. The LaaS model merges the human constituent of the conventional learning practice with the technological authority of a cloud-based deliverance platform, powered by highly developed AI algorithms.

“Our technology services the whole spectrum of L&D (Learning & Development), where we act as the skilling partner for enterprises from skill identification, skill gap analysis to delivery of skilling programs digitally, and measuring business impact on the ground. Our platform can be customized and catered to all geographical needs and requirements,” said Kuljit Chadha, co-founder, Disprz.

The five year old company serves over 750,000 apprentices and has been doubling-up each year.

“Learning & Development (L&D) is seeing strong tailwinds, pushing the whole space towards digitisation extremely rapidly. The pandemic has only helped accelerate what was inevitable — the movement from offline to a more online way of L&D efforts — especially for large corporates and MNCs (multinational corporations) with multi-locational workforce,” said Vikas Phadnis, co-founder and chief executive officer, Auctus Capital.

“Also, People or Human Capital is something I am very passionate about. I believe an organization is only as good as its people,” he added.

Disprz plans to deploy the fresh capital to expand in the Southeast Asia region and appoint team associates across positions.

