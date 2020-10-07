Ocean Spray Gifts Longboarder a Truck After TikTok Video Goes Viral

October 7, 2020 2 min read

Nathan Apodaca went viral for a TikTok that captured him drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while longboarding and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's song, "Dreams." As of Wednesday, the self-shot video already has nearly five million likes:

Accordingly, Mick Fleetwood himself responded with a TikTok tribute to Apodaca's homage. As a result of the widespread fame the TikTok has achieved, Apodaca told TMZ he’s raised $10,000 so far in donations from the video, which he planned to spend on a new RV. (Fleetwood's publicity savvy worked as well, as there has been a subsequent uptick in streams of the 40-plus-year-old track.)

And if that weren't enough, Ocean Spray itself stepped in, realizing an opportunity for a win-win by offering Apodaca a new, bright red truck filled with cases of his favorite drink and a note that read, “Dear Nathan, Good vibes only! Love, Ocean Spray.”

The video was a spur-of-the-moment idea, Apodaca told TMZ. “I just jumped on my longboard. I had my cranberry juice with me, cause that’s my drink.”