Ocean Spray Gifts Longboarder a Truck After TikTok Video Goes Viral
Nathan Apodaca went viral for a TikTok that captured him drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while longboarding and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's song, "Dreams." As of Wednesday, the self-shot video already has nearly five million likes:
@420doggface208
Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac
Accordingly, Mick Fleetwood himself responded with a TikTok tribute to Apodaca's homage. As a result of the widespread fame the TikTok has achieved, Apodaca told TMZ he’s raised $10,000 so far in donations from the video, which he planned to spend on a new RV. (Fleetwood's publicity savvy worked as well, as there has been a subsequent uptick in streams of the 40-plus-year-old track.)
And if that weren't enough, Ocean Spray itself stepped in, realizing an opportunity for a win-win by offering Apodaca a new, bright red truck filled with cases of his favorite drink and a note that read, “Dear Nathan, Good vibes only! Love, Ocean Spray.”
@420doggface208
2MIL souljahz THX RON SAYER NISSAN an @oceanspray ##frontier ##nissan ##king ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##steadyvibin ##cramrasberry Bombpops-Zero remorse♬ Zero Remorse - The Bombpops
The video was a spur-of-the-moment idea, Apodaca told TMZ. “I just jumped on my longboard. I had my cranberry juice with me, cause that’s my drink.”