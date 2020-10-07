tiktok

Ocean Spray Gifts Longboarder a Truck After TikTok Video Goes Viral

The TikTok showed Nathan Adopaca longboarding to Fleetwood Mac and drinking from an oversized bottle of the company's Cran-Raspberry juice.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ocean Spray Gifts Longboarder a Truck After TikTok Video Goes Viral
Image credit: MEGA | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read

Nathan Apodaca went viral for a TikTok that captured him drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice while longboarding and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's song, "Dreams." As of Wednesday, the self-shot video already has nearly five million likes:

@420doggface208

Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac

Accordingly, Mick Fleetwood himself responded with a TikTok tribute to Apodaca's homage. As a result of the widespread fame the TikTok has achieved, Apodaca told TMZ he’s raised $10,000 so far in donations from the video, which he planned to spend on a new RV. (Fleetwood's publicity savvy worked as well, as there has been a subsequent uptick in streams of the 40-plus-year-old track.)

And if that weren't enough, Ocean Spray itself stepped in, realizing an opportunity for a win-win by offering Apodaca a new, bright red truck filled with cases of his favorite drink and a note that read, “Dear Nathan, Good vibes only! Love, Ocean Spray.”

@420doggface208

2MIL souljahz THX RON SAYER NISSAN an @oceanspray ##frontier ##nissan ##king ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##steadyvibin ##cramrasberry Bombpops-Zero remorse

♬ Zero Remorse - The Bombpops

The video was a spur-of-the-moment idea, Apodaca told TMZ. “I just jumped on my longboard. I had my cranberry juice with me, cause that’s my drink.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
From business to marketing, sales, design, finance, and technology, we have the top 3 percent of Experts ready to work for you. Join the future of work and learn more about our Expert solutions!
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

tiktok

Why do young people love TikTok?

tiktok

TikTok still alive in US, judge suspends Trump veto

tiktok

How to Delete TikTok