This Smart Infrared Heater Can Save Your Winter Energy Bill

Schedule heating, get real-time analytics, and more.
This Smart Infrared Heater Can Save Your Winter Energy Bill
Image credit: Solus

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The season's changing and it's time to start thinking about that winter energy bill. If your home or office heating costs you an arm and a leg every year, stop wasting money on dirty, expensive solutions. The SOLUS Smart Infrared Heater provides an elegant, cost-efficient heating solution wherever you need it.

SOLUS is a sleek, smart electric heater that uses patented NanoWave technology to help you save money. With its far-infrared heating, the company says it can heat up space with up to 30 percent less energy than traditional electric heaters, and the SOLUS+ companion app gives it a range of additional smart, energy-saving features and controls. With remote access, real-time cost monitoring, scheduling, and zonal heating, you can use your phone to heat up a room before you enter or turn off the heater to save money when you're not there. Plus, there are absolutely no installation costs—you can get it working by just plugging it into an ordinary outlet in your home.

SOLUS has earned rave reviews on WIRED, GQ, GadgetFlow, and more. Right now, you can save big on a variety of SOLUS heaters. Check out the deals below:

