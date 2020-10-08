India Accelerator Aims To Aid 100 MSMEs in Boosting Sales and Expand Globally

October 8, 2020 2 min read

Business accelerator firm India Accelerator has announced the launch of its MSME accelerator program with the intent to support medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) with expert consultation and funds.

As part of the scheme, the accelerator will select 100 potential MSMEs in various sectors across the country. The program aims to resolve issues of high cost of capital, low sales and disrupted supply chains for small and medium companies.

“While there are courses and colleges for regular specializations, no one teaches entrepreneurship. With this program, we impart the basics needed to set up a business for success. We tool the budding entrepreneurs to put their best foot forward,” said Ratish Pandey, lead-IA MSME Accelerator.

“The program based on practical step-by-step business strategies has been successful and proven to work by tens of thousands businesses all around the world. Young entrepreneurs, with a mix of classroom sessions and practical workshops, are empowered with ideas that they can straight away implement in their business, see a positive return on their investment before the program ends,” Pandey added.

The program includes a module of eight hours each spanning over two weeks on weekends.

“The Accelerator program is going to happen in a phased manner. We are focusing on MSMEs around Delhi-NCR in the first phase. We are in constant touch with various industry associations in this region to make this ambitious project successful,” informed Deepak Sharma, chief agility officer, India Accelerator.

“Depending upon the success of the project, we will further expand this program. We have set a target of enriching at least five-hundred MSMEs in another three years with our expertise and ecosystem to begin with,” Pandey added.

The program will cover topics, such as change management and mindset transformation, growing sales through innovation and digital marketing, financial modeling and fundraising, digital transformation and ERP (enterprise resource planning) management and supply chain and distribution management, as per the company’s statement.

Established in 2017, the accelerator has a portfolio of about 50 startups with a combines valuation of over USD100 million.