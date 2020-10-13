Content Marketplace Pepper Content Raises INR 31.6 Cr Funding Led by Lightspeed India

October 13, 2020 2 min read

Content marketplace Pepper Content on Tuesday announced it has raised INR 31.6 crore (USD 4.2 million) led by Lightspeed India.

A clutch of angel investors, including Beerud Sheth (Founder, Upwork), Balaji Srinivasan (Coinbase CTO), Gaurav Munjal (Founder, Unacademy), Aakrit Vaish (Founder, Haptik), Miten Sampat (ex-CSO, Times Internet), Akhil Paul (Caparo Group), Utsav Somani (iSeed/AngelList), Dilip Khandelwal (Ex-MD, SAP Labs India) and Gaurav Mandlecha (Growth, Airmeet) also participated in the funding round.

The company said it plans to use the fresh capital to expand to text, design audio, and video content in India and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2017 by Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar, Pepper Content helps content creators connect with businesses looking for content marketing services.



The company claims close to 30,000 content writers, graphic designers, language specialists and editors have applied to be part of the platform. Only 10 per cent talent worls on the platform due to the company’s high selection criteria, it added.

Content creators on the Pepper Content platform have created over 1 lakh content pieces, earning over USD 400,000 in the first two years. The company claims to generate over USD 600,000 in revenue and is targeting USD 1 million ARR in the current fiscal.

Commenting on the deal, Dev Khare, Partner, Lightspeed India said “We are proud to partner with Anirudh and his team with a vision to use the Pepper market platform to enable any company around the world to source content on-demand, with high quality, and at scale. Not only is every company a software company these days, but every company is a content company.”