Here's How To Use Telegram To Amplify Your Business

October 14, 2020

During the pandemic, the usage of Telegram has blown because of user-friendly features which can specifically benefit businesses. With over 400 million active monthly users and 70 billion messages which are shared on the platform every day, the platform is budding in terms of engagement and opportunities. Telegram is being used by businesses for marketing because professionals are realizing the benefits of the platform may be even more than WhatsApp. Here are some reasons why you should consider marketing your business on Telegram.

Telegram is a high engagement platform

Telegram is a high engagement platform because it has gifs, and app developers can also create their own features. According to a research, Telegram has a view rate of 20 per cent, whereas Instagram has 3 per cent and Facebook has 4 per cent.

According to Punyashloka Panda, founder of experiential education startup, Blueyard Education, “Since we are a dynamic millennial oriented startup, we use Telegram marketing features as much as Instagram. The high engagement rate ensures that our audiences are more aware about our brand and its offerings. The large group size has also helped me to amplify brand message to the audience.”

Telegram’s engagement is especially more relevant during the pandemic because most millennials reach a burning point on Instagram every day and want to explore other apps.

Unlike Whatsapp, Telegram has no limit on group size

When you are marketing your brand, you want it to reach a maximum number of people. WhatsApp has limited the size of its groups to 200, which significantly reduces networking opportunities. There is no group size on Telegram. Hence, when you make an announcement on Telegram, it is likely to reach more people. Some popular groups on Telegram have more than 1 million followers. Tapping into these groups can increase the reach of your brand or new announcements that your business wants to make.

Telegram pods are a powerful tool to amplify other social media handles

For businesses which want to amplify their reach on Instagram and Facebook, Telegram pods are a powerful tool. A Telegram pod consists of people who are passionate about the brand. They like pictures and comment on the post when it is shared on a Telegram group.

Telegram pods can be of best use for companies which have a strong technological presence and are aware about coding bots and additional features. For firms which do not know coding, the creation of bots can be more expensive. There are many basic and free bots on the platform. These free bots can be used to create reminders from the company’s end and keep audiences engaged. Instead of someone having to physically send out constant reminders to groups, the bots send it out as designed.

Human to human touch

On platforms like Instagram and Facebook, most brands need to be ‘followed’. Hence, there is no factor of intimacy between the brand and the customer. However on Telegram, marketing operates in the form of ‘groups’. Marketing is more impactful on Telegram because customers feel like they are a part of a larger group with similar interests and a larger brand philosophy. The feeling of engagement is mutual because individuals feel like they are being communicated with directly. In a world where technology is making everyone feel more isolated, Telegram creates a more human marketing atmosphere.

Jenissa Paharia, co-facilitator at JAM productions, highlights Telegram’s human touch. “Unlike Instagram, on Telegram, I feel like I am a part of something larger. Whenever someone posts a message related to a brand on any group, I know that the message is coming from a human. It is not a brand which is trying to speak to me. Telegram helps me to see organizations as entities with people. Instagram does the opposite.” This explains the success and high engagement rate of Telegram.

Telegram bots are a powerful tool for marketing

Telegram bots can be created on the platform to automate marketing. Instead of sending reminders to people who are a part of Telegram social, businesses can create a bot to do the work. In the long run, marketing via Telegram bots is more cost effective. Once a bot is created, it can be used endlessly.

It can help to increase social media presence

Since, Telegram is growing in terms of users and opportunities, it is beneficial to have some sort of presence on the platform. Since Telegram groups can be used to increase engagement across Instagram and Facebook as well, Telegram can contribute towards other social media channels.

“In a world where brands are trying to increase connections with people virtually, Telegram is a powerful platform to communicate brand philosophy. We have been using Telegram to increase our reach on other platforms by diverting traffic. This has helped engagement with our brand to rise across different social media platforms,” says Harsh Karamchandani, co-founder of education startup Edunify.

Telegram is a more secure application

Many businesses are using Telegram because it is a more secure application. Over rising concerns over WhatsApp’s security and encryption, Telegram has been more secure for people to talk about business and converse with their teams. Many businesses are using Telegram to have discussions with their team as virtual work has increased during the pandemic. Telegram also has options of secret chats and self-destructive messages which are not available on WhatsApp.

Rahul Bajaj, co-founder of Everest digital, says, “I use Telegram’s self-destructive messaging feature whenever I want to talk about something which should not leak out or get conveyed to anyone else. I prefer Telegram to WhatsApp.” Bajaj highlights the importance of the secure features on Telegram which give it an edge over WhatsApp for business communication.