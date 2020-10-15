Accor's MEA CEO Mark Willis On How His Hospitality Brand Handled The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

October 15, 2020 1 min read

With great certainty, we can say that hardly ever have CEOs of hotel chains seen as strong an impact on their businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Entrepreneur Middle East, Mark Willis, CEO - Middle East and Africa, Accor, talks about managing a crisis of a lifetime -travel restrictions and national lockdowns causing the instability of economies and businesses around the world- and how Accor's people and guest-focused approach to the COVID-19 pandemic helped them to emerge stronger. "We've been heavily impacted over the last six months, but now is the time to look forward and take a positive position on what that future looks like," says Willis. "We have a portfolio of wonderful brands at Accor, and although the market remains subdued, that will not last. As you move out of 2020 and into 2021, the dynamics of business and the demand in our industry will start to come back."

