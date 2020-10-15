Singapore: Amazon's Prime Day Helped SMBs' To Grow Their Sales

October 15, 2020 2 min read

Amazon in Singapore concluded their two-day Prime Day event which delivered big sales volumes for small businesses and big savings for Prime members. The e-commerce giant has planned this Prime Day in a way to support small businesses and help them achieve growth ahead of the holiday session.

The company reported that for the first time more than 12,000 small- and medium-sized businesses in Singapore participated in this Prime Day event.

Commenting on the event, Henry Low, country manager, Amazon Singapore, said, "We're thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event that has helped small and medium businesses grow their sales.”

"We're also heartened to see more new Prime members joining us over these 48 hours than ever before, since Prime launched in Singapore. I'm incredibly thankful to our employees and partners in Singapore who helped make Prime Day possible, especially the dedicated front-line teams in our fulfillment centers and delivery operations, and together, we look forward to nurturing our local businesses, and bringing greater shopping convenience and entertainment to our customers,” he further added.

Amazon said Prime members found great deals across the entire catalogue of products across small business and big brands. Electronics, PC, toys, and health and personal care were among the top selling categories for small and medium businesses.

On the number of sales, Philip Cheong Hin, founder, O2 Innovations Pte Ltd, said, "Prime Day is not your typical online sale. Our sales skyrocketed on those two days and exceeded our expectations. We are extremely happy to have partnered with Amazon SG.”

"We signed up for Amazon.sg earlier this year to introduce our educational technology toys and tools to a broader base of discerning customers. As a new seller, we were floored by the amazing response on our first Prime Day -- we sold more units in two days than we normally would in two months. With the Fulfilment By Amazon service, we were able to focus our attention on our tech education business and leave the sale day matters such as deal pricing, timings, and packing and sending things on time to Amazon's friendly, efficient, and responsive team," added Yinjie, co-founder, Tinkertanker Pte Ltd

PC, electronics, toys, health and personal care, and home and kitchen were among the top five categories that Prime members bought from and saved.