Improve Your Home or Office Security with This Smart Detection Camera

Save 33 percent on this security camera that doesn't compromise.
Improve Your Home or Office Security with This Smart Detection Camera
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, people are out of normal routines. You may not know exactly where you're going to be throughout your workday. And while the kids are attending school virtually, there's one more stressor on your mind if you have to head out to the office for a while. Get some peace of mind with the blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System.

Whether you want to know what's going on at the office or at home, this surveillance camera is packed with security features. With smart voice integration, you can use verbal commands to view the security camera live stream and check in without having to get up or make a phone call. Plus, blurams' facial recognition differentiates between humans, pets, and other moving objects so you can program it to let you know when somebody's at the front door but ignore a notification if Fido is just coming in from the backyard. If the mail carrier is there with a package, you can communicate through the camera.

The blurams is also equipped with a siren and a flashing alarm in the event of an emergency, so people know immediately if something is wrong. Plus, it's IP65 weather-resistant so it will stay up in a storm and continue to record no matter what it looks like outside.

Find out why the blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System is an Amazon's Choice product with a 4.2-star rating. Normally $89, you can get it today for 33 percent off at just $59.99.

