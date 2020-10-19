[Funding Alert] Former Housing.Com Co-founder's Edtech Firm Genius Teacher Raises $2 Mn

October 19, 2020 3 min read

Touted as the Netflix of education, Advitiya Sharma’s Genius Teacher on Monday announced funding of $2 million in the angel round by some of the early-stage investors in India, including WhatsApp chief executive officer-India Abhijit Bose, Cred chief executive officer Kunal Shah, Freecharge co-founder Sandeep Tandon, Proptiger chief executive officer Dhruv Agarwal, Mmone online chief executive officer Justin Sway, Cvent co-founder Dan Lapus, Let's Venture president Nimish Kampani, Snapdeal former vice-president Gaurav Gupta, and Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam along with two institutional investors too, namely, Whiteboard Capital and VKG Ventures LLP.

“Genius Teacher is all about transforming boring education to a learning adventure. We have a big vision to be the best quiz-based learning platform loved by millions of children in K-12. Our big innovation of interest-based learning teaches children like never before. We are excited to have the strong support of 50-plus rockstar angel investors across the globe. We will utilize our $2 million funds raised to create products for teachers and grow fast to million-plus students in the next twelve months,” commented Genius Teacher founder and chief executive officer Sharma.

Quiz-based learning platform has personalized interest-based engaging content and uses strong interests like food, movies, sports, nature, and many more to makes student’s self-paced learning interesting. It is curriculum specific and the AI (artificial intelligence) provides adaptive learning.

"Learning content has failed to spark children’s curiosity, the average time spent on even the most popular educational app in India today is only seventy-one minutes, on the contrary, Genius Teacher clocks an average of 180 minutes! This fact is a testament to how engaging Genius Teacher is for students. I've enjoyed seeing Genius grow so quickly. The founders are passionate and were ahead of the curve on using tech to revolutionize learning outcomes for students, especially in these times," added WhatsApp’s Bose.

There are over 5,000 quizzes and 10,000 interest-based personalized videos for children. The AI-enabled quiz-based learning platform to support over ten curriculums and provides scholarship and internships with giants like WhatsApp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Singapore University, IIT(M), and many more.

“Education may be a basic human right, but the quality of education is far from ideal today. Genius promises to empower students and teachers with the world’s most engaging content platform that is personally curated to their curriculum, strengths, and interests. It stands a chance to revolutionize the exceptionally large and nascent edtech market in India and globally. I am super excited to support Advitya, Shashank, and the incredibly talented Genius team in their journey,” said Farfetch vice president Gaurav Gupta.

Edtech users - both paid and free unique users - in K12 and post K-12 segment have seen an increase, with the user base doubling from 45 million to 90 million. Online education offerings across classes 1 to 12 are projected to increase 6.3 times by 2022, to create a USD1.7 billion market, according to a report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network.