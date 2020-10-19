5 Things You Will Love About The New Iphone 12

October 19, 2020 3 min read

The next generation phone with 5G, advanced processing and a variety of other interesting features has had loyal customers' eyes fixated for months. The recent release of Apple's iPhone 12 has been the buzz of the gadget town for quite a while now. The next generation phone with 5G, advanced processing and a variety of other interesting features has had loyal customers' eyes fixated for months. With the phone finally here, with its release schedules on 23 October 2020, one sure wonders which features are worth looking out for. The top 5 things that make the wait for iPhone 12 all the more eager are here.

The New Gen 5G

One of the main sales pitches for the iPhone 12 is its compatibility with 5G service providers. This would improve streaming, downloads, uploading and general connectivity immensely. With optimized speeds and a nationwide reach in provision, the 5G speed is something to truly look out for.

Durable Ceramic Build

We are well aware that iPhones are notorious for crashing into pieces with one fall alone. It looks like the makers have taken this issue into account this time by building a ceramic shield for added durability. The front of your screen can be better protected with a new tech temperature crystallization that will add to a successful drop test. Sounds like one feature Apple buyers always wanted!

Ultra-Powerful Processing

The phone is also going to have a powerful A14 bionic chip for a fifty times faster functioning than any model in the market yet. With eleven trillion operations per second, they do promise some great capabilities for this new generation device.

Upgraded Camera

Just when we thought Apple cameras couldn't get any better, here we have the iPhone 12 with new camera system features. It has an ultra-wide camera with the fastest aperture yet seen on any iPhone. With various modes for still and video capturing, we sure can expect a premium camera front with this smartphone.

Multiple Models

There are also a wide range of models, both in features and price that Apple is offering under the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will retail for the prices of $699, $999 and $1,099,

respectively. Users have the option to pick a model that fits their requirements as well as their budgets easily.

Final Words

It isn't a shocker that much like all other iterations of iPhone releases, the iPhone 12 is much awaited by Apple customers with a wide range of buyers already in the line. While the phone is going to be a new generation device, some do wonder if the thousand-dollar phone stands to be true value for the buck. We can have our own opinion about whether or not the price fits the features, but we sure are waiting to see what it has to offer and unanimously so.