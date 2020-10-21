Jio And Qualcomm Align Efforts For 5G Solutions

October 21, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and Reliance Jio Platforms, famously known as Jio, announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture-based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN (radio access network).

“We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud-native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software-defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of atmanirbhar bharat for an inclusive 5G nation,” commented Reliance Jio Infocomm president Mathew Oommen.

With disaggregated and virtualized 5G NR solutions, Reliance Jio is advancing the ecosystem of carrier-grade software-based RAN solutions that are designed to enable 5G services and experiences for all of India and beyond.

“Qualcomm Technologies aims to deliver cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible and interoperable 5G infrastructure across the globe. We recently achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR product, leveraging our Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Reliance Jio to enable flexible and scalable 5G RAN deployments,” added Qualcomm Technologies 4G/5G senior vice-president and general manager Durga Malladi. “Ecosystem collaborations like this play a critical role in allowing operators and industry verticals to quickly and easily add 5G network coverage and capacity where and when it is needed most.”

The platform is designed to provide a foundation for virtualized, scalable, and interoperable cellular network infrastructure. It offers scalable support for a wide range of infrastructure categories ranging from macro base stations with massive MIMO (multiple-in and multiple-out) to small cells, and feature support for all key frequency bands on sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum.

"We're delighted to enter a new phase in our longtime relationship with Reliance Jio, building on our shared vision for 5G and supporting the digital transformation of India. As the need for reliable, robust, and powerful mobile experiences increases across India, we anticipate a new wave of demand for 5G services from both end users and enterprises, such as manufacturing, health care, and retail. Jio is regarded as a game-changer in delivering cost-effective and widespread 4G network coverage to its subscribers and we look forward to working closely with them on the journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers,” stated Qualcomm India Private Limited vice-president and president Rajen Vagadia.

Jio has built an all-IP (internet protocol) data strong future proof network with the latest 4G LTE technology. It is future-ready and conceived as a mobile video network from the ground up and supporting voice over LTE (long-term evolution) technology and upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G, and beyond.

The alliance also announced that they achieved over a 1Gbps milestone on the Reliance Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. This achievement not only supports Jio’s 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the gigabit 5G NR product portfolio.