News and Trends

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed as the Next Supreme Court Justice

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the youngest woman to ever sit on the Supreme Court bench.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed as the Next Supreme Court Justice
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. All but one Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, supported her.

In a White House ceremony following the vote, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath to Coney Barrett.

Related: 5 Lessons From Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“The oath I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences," said Coney Barrett at the ceremony.

Democrats were vocal about their belief that the confirmation process should have waited until after Election Day, while Republicans said it was their right as the majority party. 

Read here to see how Justice Amy Coney Barrett could affect entrepreneurs, big business and freelancers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Is Your Local McDonald's Ice Cream Machine Broken? Check the McBroken App

News and Trends

TikTok Promises More Details on Why Your Content Was Deleted

News and Trends

Biden to Raise Tax on Wealthy, Guarantees If You Make Less Than $400,000 You Won't 'Pay a Penny More'