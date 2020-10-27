Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed as the Next Supreme Court Justice

October 27, 2020 1 min read

The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. All but one Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, supported her.

In a White House ceremony following the vote, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the constitutional oath to Coney Barrett.

Related: 5 Lessons From Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“The oath I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences," said Coney Barrett at the ceremony.

Democrats were vocal about their belief that the confirmation process should have waited until after Election Day, while Republicans said it was their right as the majority party.

Read here to see how Justice Amy Coney Barrett could affect entrepreneurs, big business and freelancers.