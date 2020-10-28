Dream11 Reports 5.3 Mn-plus Concurrent Users During Ongoing IPL Season

October 28, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian fantasy sports platform Dream11 said it has touched a milestone of more than 5.3 million concurrent users on October 14. The startup—which won the title sponsorship of the most popular T20 tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) at INR 222 crore for the ongoing season—has experienced a surge of 44.4 per cent traffic volume as against the final match of IPL 2019.

The Mumbai-based startup has till now has managed 60 million requests per minute, witnessing more than 8,000 contestants join per second. The company reported that more than 18 million contestants join in a single match and over 7.9 million entries in a single contest.

It offers fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, volleyball, and other sports. Dream11 offers a freemium model of fantasy sports, where users have a choice to participate for free or pay and participate in contests.

Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth, the startup has advanced its technology infrastructure to manage the ever-growing incoming traffic and ensure a seamless digital sports fan engagement experience for the most awaited cricket tournament, IPL.

The startup has created a system/unified infrastructure that supports efficient auto-scaling to handle over 1.5X the baseline workload. It has reduced ball-to-ball analytics time from 56-120 sec from last year to 20-25 second this year.

Considering the users who continue to use 2G internet connection with low-end devices, the company has created a UI that helps users complete their interactions 15-20 per cent faster than before. The UI also helps in reducing the app start time by 7 per cent.

Dream11 team has created an automated anomaly detection, correction and alerting system to make the platform more resilient, self aware and intelligent.

Commenting on the technological advancements, Abhishek Ravi, chief information officer, Dream Sports & Dream11 said, “The IPL is one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas in India. Every year it gets bigger than the last and presents a fantastic opportunity for the Dream11 technology team to innovate and achieve industry-first milestones. This IPL was even more special as it was the “Dream11 IPL”. As India’s biggest fantasy sports platform in India with over 9 crore users, it is sacrosanct for us to provide a seamless and secure app experience to our users. Dream11 Tech has in-sourced most of the services and created new applications and software customised specifically for the needs of Dream11 users.”