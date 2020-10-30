I Asked AI to Write This Post for Me. Here Are the Results.

October 30, 2020 4 min read

In June 2020 an Artificial Intelligence system called GPT-3 went live. This AI model is focused on Natural Language Programming and was trained by reading trillions of words and sentences online. The net result is that it can generate impressive text that humans can barely tell was created by a computer.

A growing number of developers are being given access to GPT-3 to create real-world applications. In the coming months, you are going to start to see a plethora of AI applications that create content such as blogs, articles, reports, emails, advertising copy, and sales scripts. It’s likely that huge amounts of text that will be written in 2021 and beyond will be written by computers and edited by humans.

I was given access to a beta version of an application called Copy.ai which is specifically designed to create copy that could be suitable for marketing purposes. I asked the system to write me a short blog post titled “Can an AI write business blogs”. In under 3 seconds, it produced the following blog post:

Here are 10 things you need to know about using AI to write your business blogs:

1. AI is fast – Very fast.

2. AI produces unique content – Every time.

3. AI allows you to scale your content production – Using AI to produce your content means you don’t have to spend your time writing.

4. AI is customized for your industry – AI can track the key topics in your industry and make sure that the content it produces is relevant and on-trend.

5. AI is a creative writing tool.

6. AI is not a replacement for copywriters.

7. AI will give you consistent quality content.

8. AI will allow you to produce better quality content than before.

9. AI can help you to produce content for your website, blog, social media and emails.

10. AI is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution.

Our AI software is completely customizable to your needs and is designed to produce content that is relevant to your business. If you’re looking for a business blogging tool that can help you to produce better content at a faster rate then please contact us today.

As you can see, this isn’t a perfect or complete blog post. I'm not even sure if all of the 10 points are true. On the whole, though, it’s not a bad starting point for an interesting article and it would be a lot easier for a busy entrepreneur to edit or expand this blog post rather than starting from scratch. In practical terms, you could run the AI system a dozen times in under a minute and pick a reasonable starting point.

For now, I believe AI applications have the power to generate “directionally correct” content that an experienced professional could edit and improve. Within a few years, the next version of this system will be ready (GPT-4) and it will likely be ten times more powerful. It’s possible that this more advanced system will write most things better than most humans by 2025.

I can imagine a group of farmers in 1890 looking at a tractor for the first time and wondering what will happen to the millions of farmhands being paid to plow fields. They couldn’t have imagined the types of jobs or lives we live today that are made possible because a machine does a job humans had to do for thousands of years. As we move into the 2020s, we are crossing a similar frontier for humanity which may displace millions of people’s jobs but may also give rise to completely new ways of living and working.