This Kickstarter-Funded Coffee Table Book Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Build stronger relationships with your loved ones with this gift.
This Kickstarter-Funded Coffee Table Book Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
Image credit: Epiq Company

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it's hard to find time to sit down and really think about giving a meaningful gift this year. After all, you're likely in the midst of your busiest quarter, trying to sell your products or services as gifts, as well. But, as they say, it's the thought that counts, and there are few gifts more thoughtful than The Book of Epiq People.

This coffee table book is designed for relationship-driven adults. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, each page of The Book of Epiq People contains a set of 20 recurring and thought-provoking questions that you don't often get around to asking the most important people in your life. Your family and friends answer them so you learn the things you never knew while you still have the chance to ask.

With The Book of Epiq People, you'll encourage thoughtful conversation and build stronger relationships with your loved ones. As it goes along, it gets more insightful, interesting, and meaningful with each completed page. Since people will write directly in the book, it will become an especially precious gift as each page captures the true voice of those you love.

The Book of Epiq People has also raised thousands of dollars to help fight Covid-19. With each purchase, they're donating $5 to beat the pandemic. Plus, they'll include a special surprise gift in the package.

Give a gift that keeps on giving this year. Normally $75, you can get The Book of Epiq People for 21 percent off at just $59 today. You can also get two books for $99.

