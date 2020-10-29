Sibros To Accelerate Adoption Of Advanced Vehicle Connectivity Solutions On AWS

October 29, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deep-connected vehicle platform Sibros announced on Wednesday its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of its advanced connectivity offerings for the global automotive industry.

The platform orchestrates total vehicle over-the-air (OTA) software updates with real-time data logging, fleet/service management, diagnostics and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics.

The company also securely manages all in-vehicle software and data between vehicles, networks, and the cloud from R&D (research and development) to end-of-life, to enable the connected vehicle ecosystem of the future.

“The continued growth of connected vehicles and autonomous development is accelerating demand for new mobility solutions from predictive maintenance for fleets to advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) development,” said Bill Foy, Amazon Web Services Inc’s director of automotive. “We’re delighted to be working with Sibros and their automotive solutions. With over 300 million connected vehicles globally sold, hundreds of million lines of code, increasing complexity, and the growing frequency of recalls, our automotive customers are on the alert to verify the quality and security of vehicle software to ensure driver safety.”

Sibros has enabled its embedded in-vehicle software offerings with AWS leveraging AWS IoT (Internet-of-Things), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Machine Learning services, Amazon CloudFront, and other AWS products. The solution has been designed to scale from R&D fleets of 10 vehicles to production fleets of over 10 million vehicles with ready-to-run SaaS (software as a service) applications and one-click reference architecture.

“With this expanded relationship, automotive customers can now rapidly deploy one of the world’s most advanced vehicle connectivity solutions that have been optimized to run on their existing cloud infrastructure, tools, and investments,” said Xiaojian Huang, Sibros’ vice-president of software, in a statement.

“We look forward to bringing the combined automotive industry expertise of both Sibros and AWS to global automakers who are seeking to take their vehicle connectivity, software and data capabilities to the next level,” Huang added.