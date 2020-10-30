Cricketing Icon And Entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh Invests in Nutrition Healthcare Startup Wellversed

October 30, 2020 3 min read

India’s first full-stack nutrition brand Wellversed has closed its pre-Series A funding round and on-boarded the legendary cricketer and serial entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh.

Singh will also be the brand ambassador for three years and will be closely working with the founding team to scale the business. With this round of funding, the nutrition-based healthcare startup has achieved a valuation close to INR 100 crore.

Wellversed has products that span across 8 nutrition regimes and is the number 1 brand, as per market share, in the ketogenic and the low-carb segment, the company claims. The company fulfils 50,000 product units per month and has witnessed a growth of over 250 per cent in the last year. Having facilitated more than 12,000 health transformation plans for weight loss, skin health, hair care and sexual health. Over 40 per cent of the company’s revenue is direct-to-consumer through their own website. Wellversed products are available across 25 online channels including their own website, Amazon, LBB, Big Basket, 1MG, Healthkart, Qtrove and Milk Basket, among others.

Speaking on the same, Singh, founder, YWC Ventures, said, “During my battle with cancer, I realized the importance of maintaining a good nutrition regime for our overall health and wellness. Wellversed is redefining the way nutrition and food products are crafted. It is not just another nutrition brand for me, it’s a technological innovation that paves the way for a fundamental change in the entire nutrition ecosystem. I am highly impressed by the energy, passion, and in-depth expertise of the founding team, whose core values resonate with those of YouWeCan. The brand’s Health Transformation Plans further differentiate it from any competing offering and I am confident that it will soon become one of top global brands.”

Wellversed was founded by Aanan Khurma with the goal of health span maximization while pursuing his research into clinical nutrition while at the Microsoft Ventures Accelerator in Israel. He then joined forces with industrial designer Aditya Seth to design specialized food production equipment and fellow Stanford biodesign alumni Ripunjay Chachan to lead the business operations, both of whom came on board as co-founders.

The founders jointly built a unique technology based micro-manufacturing structure that enables the company to manufacture a large number of SKUs at lower volumes. This, coupled with its software style sprint approach to craft and improve products, allows the company to launch new products and improve them at an unprecedented speed. Having dominated the ketogenic space with its product KETO product line (Ketofy), Wellversed has now scaled across all nutrition regimes including intermittent fasting, vegan, diabetes, gluten-free, high-protein, immunity regimes and more.

Wellversed was initially incubated by Huddle and then had received angel investment by some of the most seasoned investors—Alok Mittal, Govindarajan Parthasarathy, Shankar Narayanan, Tejinderpal Miglani, Rohit Chanana, Amit Choudhary and others.