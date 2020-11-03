5 New Luxury 2020 Edition Watches You Can Gift This Diwali

November 3, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When it comes to Diwali gifts, there’s nothing like a classic luxury watch to wish someone prosperity. A timeless watch is sure to be appreciated this gifting season, especially when you can’t visit your relatives with the customary box of sweets due to the pandemic. Don’t let COVID-19 dull your festivities when you can convey your love and gesture with the classic “gift of time”.

If you’re looking for some great luxury watches to gift your loved ones this Diwali, and don’t know where to start looking, we’ve got your back. With a number of watches—with varied styles and ranges—listed in the market, it can be a tough choice to find something perfect for a gift.

We have listed 5 new luxury watches that you can add to your Diwali gifting cart and send your love in a timeless, fashionable way.

Benson Cardinal Emerald Rose

Source: Bensonwatch.com

If you want a luxury, premium watch within a budget, the Benson Cardinal Emerald Rose watch is a great choice from Marcel’s special collection. This timeless mid-20th century-inspired piece is a vintage take on luxury and modern minimalism. The emerald color stands out with a subtly that is truly classic and luxurious.

Price – 10k

Daniel Wellington Classic St Mawes Watch

Source: Danielwellington.com

Daniel Wellington watches have become quite the synonym of fashion statements, and could be the perfect Diwali present. This St. Mawes watch features a brown leather strap and a black dial for a trendy, effortless look. If you want to gift a luxury watch with a casual look, this is the perfect pick.

Price – 12k

Tissot Chrono XL Classic

Source: Tissotwatches.com

In the IPL season, you can impress a Virat Kohli fan with this luxury piece created by Tissot Chrono in his name under their special edition. Known as the Virat Kohli watch, it has an elegant royal blue color with silver accents and sapphire crystal. With a luxury look and feel, this watch also carries the emotion to be the perfect Diwali gift!

Price – 30k

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36

Source: Rolex.com

No luxury watch listing is complete without mentioning a premium Rolex pick that is truly for royalty. This Rolex Oyster watch has a candy pink dial and a oyster steel silver brand. It has just the right pop of color to stand out from every other luxury watch while also having a stark glow in the dark feature making it great for gifting.

Price - 3 lakh

Panerai Radiomir GMT Power Reserve

Source: Panerai.com

If you wish to get even more regal with your present, a Panerai watch can fit the purpose. This Panerai Radiomir watch is the true definition of luxury. Made of premium polished steel, it has a see-through sapphire crystal back along with a military green dial. The classic brown strap and Arabic numeral and hour markers make it absolutely timeless, and a perfect gift for royalty.

Price- 8 lakh

These are some premium luxury watches that you can invest in for a quality Diwali gift that will be cherished for the years to come. A poised timeless gesture will resonate with prosperity more than any other gift!