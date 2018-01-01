Luxury Watches
Startup Success Stories
How This Detroit Startup Got People to Pre-Pay for a Watch Called Shinola
Shinola wasn't born of a government policy or tax incentive -- it was born of an American entrepreneur's desire to build things in America again.
More From This Topic
You've Arrived
For Luxe Clients, What You Should Say But Haven't
Your clients might not expect to hear these phrases but they can help your bottom line.
Luxury Watches
Tag Heuer, Intel Challenge Apple With Android Smartwatch
That's right. Get ready for a luxury watch running Android Wear.
Success Stories
The Crazy, True-Life Adventures of Norway's Most Radical Billionaire
Fred Olsen is both the owner of Timex and its most successful watch designer. He's also a world-class sailor and an oil industry pioneer, and was rumored to have inspired a Simpsons character.
Luxury Brands
Time Waits for No Man With This Watch-Rental Startup
Eleven James has applied a membership model to luxury timepieces, and found success a year in.