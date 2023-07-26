Check Out This DIY Watch Kit That Lets You Design Your Own Timepiece It's a unique gift idea for only $149.99.

A recent study found that more than than 50% of employees said they would remain at a company longer if they felt they were appreciated more by their boss. If you work in a mechanical field and want to give your employees a gift that they can enjoy every small detail of, take a second and look at the Rotate® DIY Watchmaking Kit. This unique gift gives your employee the chance to craft their own timepiece, giving them a unique experience and a traditional sign of professional appreciation. Plus, one of these watchmaking kits only costs $149.99 while it's on sale.

Build your own watch.

This all-in-one kit comes with all the tools, supplies, and guidance to build your own watch. That also includes suede leather straps, a sapphire glass case, and a hand-wound battery. No need to replace it with external batteries.

Use this gift as a gift to motivate your employees or as a challenge to show you believe in their analytical skills. The Rotate® DIY Watchmaking Kit originally got its start on Kickstarter where it earned over $90,000. It has since been featured in the New York Times and Geeky Gadgets, among other publications.

Once the watch is complete, you have a stylish mechanical watch with a sleek, professional appearance. Models come in different colors and band styles. Each watch has a Manufacturer's lifetime warranty, so your employee can keep enjoying their watch long into their career.

A DIY watch that makes a great gift.

Show your employees that you appreciate them and see what it does for the morale and motivation of your team.

For a limited time, get the Rotate® DIY Watchmaking Kit on sale for $149.99 (reg. $195).

