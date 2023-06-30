Charge Any Apple Watch With This Limited-Time Low-Priced Keychain Charger This keychain can charge any Apple Watch, and it's just $14.97 for a limited time.

Patriot Software reports that 19% of business owners work more than 60 hours a week. You may be dedicating all your time to your business, but that comes with a unique set of hurdles you also have to jump. That includes ensuring all your devices stay charged so you can connect with your team, clients, and other high-priority contacts.

Don't let your last contact method lose power. If you're worried about your Apple Watch battery dying, get a charger that's as portable as the watch itself, and you don't have to wait for Prime Day to do it. Deal Days is our answer to Prime Day, and it's your chance to get an Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain on sale for only $14.97 instead of $49.95, plus free shipping.

No more worrying about your Apple Watch powering down. This compact keychain charger is compatible with every Apple Watch so that you can power your brand new Series 8 as easily as your trusty Apple Watch 3.

This portable charger packs a 950mAh battery and a magnetic ring that attaches directly to your Apple Watch. Just stick on your smartwatch and look for the LED lights that indicate a power transfer. If the battery on your charger ever runs out and you still need more power to get through the day, just plug in the included micro cable and attach it to an AC adapter. You can charge your keychain charger while it powers your watch. That means you always have a backup charger and an emergency Apple Watch adapter to connect to other cables.

As a business owner, you know about mitigating risks with every investment, and this charger has protections built in for overheating, over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuiting.

Don't let your Apple Watch battery die when you need it.

Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get an Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain on sale for $14.97 — with free shipping and no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

