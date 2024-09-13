With this launch, Helios expects to drive a 45 per cent increase in revenue, capitalizing on the growing demand for premium timepieces during India's festive season

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Helios, one of India's largest premium watch retailers and part of Titan Company Ltd., has announced a significant expansion to its international portfolio by partnering with the renowned Italian luxury watchmaker U-BOAT. Just ahead of the festive season, Helios is set to bring U-BOAT's bold, masculine designs and exquisite craftsmanship to India, aiming to captivate the country's watch enthusiasts.

U-BOAT, celebrated for its unique Tuscan craftsmanship and daring aesthetic, will join Helios' portfolio of over forty prestigious global brands. With this launch, Helios expects to drive a 45 per cent increase in revenue, capitalizing on the growing demand for premium timepieces during India's festive season; a time when watches are a popular gifting option. A Deloitte report indicates that 40 per cent of consumers choose watches as gifts during the festive period, highlighting the significant cultural and symbolic value placed on timepieces in India.

Rahul Shukla, vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, watches and wearables, Titan Company Ltd. said, "We are delighted to introduce U-BOAT to our discerning Indian clientele through Helios. This launch marks a significant milestone for us, aligning perfectly with the surging demand for premium and innovative timepieces in India.As Helios advances its expansion strategy, the launch of U-BOAT signifies the beginning of its efforts to introduce a diverse array of esteemed international premium brands to India. This launch, perfectly timed with the festive season, offers an exciting opportunity for consumers to indulge in exceptional luxury and celebrate in style.We are confident that this launch will resonate strongly with those looking for a standout timepiece specially during this time of year."

Known for its innovative use of materials like carbon fiber, titanium T5, sterling silver and bronze, U-BOAT sets itself apart with cutting-edge features such as its patented safe hook locking crown, crown release button and signature crystal sapphire red glass with a matte finish. The brand's Darkmoon collection, particularly popular worldwide, features a unique oil-immersed dial that ensures perfect visibility from any angle, enhanced by its iconic dome-shaped sapphire crystal.

Helios will introduce 41 SKUs from U-BOAT, with prices starting at INR 1,22,500. These luxury timepieces will be available at 11 flagship Helios stores across major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Italo Fontana, founder and owner, U-BOAT said, "India's rich traditions and dynamic personalities align perfectly with the spirit of U-BOAT. We are excited to introduce our watches to this vibrant market through our partnership with Helios. Our shared vision and values with the Tata Group led us to form this partnership, which has already proven successful both professionally and personally. We aim to position U-BOAT as a leading name in premium watches, recognized for its unique Italian design, exceptional materials, and superior quality."