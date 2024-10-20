Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

The Executive Selection: Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45mm X Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition This timepiece will appeal to those who appreciate both high-end racing aesthetics and functional design.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tag Heuer

Having embarked on a partnership in 2016, TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing have now come together again to create the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 45MM x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition.

Made with a black diamond like carbon (DLC) coating grade-2 titanium 45-millimeter case and a bezel made of black ceramic with a 60-minute scale, this timepiece will appeal to those who appreciate both high-end racing aesthetics and functional design. Its ultra-light caseback features a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, and it is made from black DLC grade-2 titanium, making it the perfect connected watch off, and, most importantly, on the racetrack.

Source: Tag Heuer

The distinctive and exclusively made strap features a bi-material composition (a black rubber base with a blue leather inlay, accentuated by a red line), as well as and refined stitching with light grey and blue tone-on-tone for the harmony.

While the blue leather sports a unique asphalt grip finish inspired by the racetrack, an additional black rubber strap is included for those who prefer a classic look.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

