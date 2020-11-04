Lattu Kids Gets Seed Funding From Mumbai Angels

November 4, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edtech startup Lattu Kids on Wednesday announced it has closed seed round funding from Mumbai Angels. This follows Airtel picking up a strategic stake in Lattu Kids in June 2020 as part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

The Mumbai-based startup specializes in digital learning tools for children. The app focuses on improving English vocabulary, reading, and Math foundation skills for children under the age of 10 years through entertaining, fun learning animated videos and games.

"Today, early foundational learning is the most overlooked category in education across India. It however sets the foundation of how well the child will perform in primary and higher secondary. One of the main reasons parents love Lattu Kids is because of our unique approach to learning by the use of contextual animation videos and learning gamification,” said Lattu Kids co-founder and chief executive officer Vivek Bhutyani. “Our fun led learning approach provides absolute clarity of concepts leading to better learning retention and engagement amongst children. With Mumbai Angels investors partnering with us, Lattu Kids will invest in hiring talent around product, curriculum, and technology. With Airtel Accelerator’s steadfast support, we are confident to succeed in this market.”

With this latest round of investment, the company plans to ramp up the hiring of talent and scale up its product portfolio to serve the fast-growing market for quality educational content for kids.

“We are excited to welcome Lattu Kids to our portfolio. They have built a strong English language foundation of listening, speaking, and reading and comprehension skills with the help of fun learning animation videos for kids, which prepares the child for elementary schooling. Especially in the current COVID times, this app is all that parents need for their children,” said Mumbai Angels co-promoter and chief executive officer Nandini Mansinghka.

Airtel is collaborating with Lattu Kids to take its content deeper and wider through its robust digital platforms that have over 160 million MAUs (mail user agents).

“Widespread access to quality education at an early age will enable us to build a more inclusive progressive society over time. We believe that Vivek and his team at Lattu Kids have a solid background and deep domain expertise to connect the dots to deliver this efficiently in a fun learning format in the early learning education space. Their commendable digital distribution network such as the partnership with Airtel along with a presence on YouTube, Ola Prime Play and the Xiaomi ecosystem, gives them access to rapid growth platforms which will help them scale,” added Mumbai Angels Lead Investor Abhishek Mittal.