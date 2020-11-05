IESA Shortlists 10 Startups For Its Global Startup Outreach Program In Association With UNIDO

November 5, 2020 3 min read

India has seen a proliferation of startups in the electric vehicles (EV) space in the past few years on the back of the government's vision for 2030. In order to further propel India’s drive to a greener future with electric vehicles, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has organized its global startup outreach program in association with United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for startups in the e-mobility, clean energy, energy storage, and clean transportation sectors. Supported and backed by Invest India, Startup India, TiE Global, and other partners, the program is a part of IESA’s 5-day long virtual conference and exhibition—India Energy Storage Week (IESW), focusing on energy storage, electric vehicle, and Microgrids from 2-6 November 2020.

Ten global startups have been selected for the startup pitches at the IESW basis for their unique quotient, innovation, research, and development initiatives from a pool of entries. The selected startups are Dhanvantri BioMedical in the bio-medical category, Godi India Pvt. Ltd in the energy storage category, Green Evolve Private Limited in EV charging category, Jeevtronics in alternate energy category, Magnes Motor in EV category, Minion Labs India Pvt. Ltd in energy management category, Mojo Green in EV charging category, Nanospan Energy Storage Solutions in the energy storage category, Navalt Solar and Electric Boats Private Limited in E-boats category, Sand Bird in agritech category, Vflow Tech in the energy storage category, and Wenergie Eco Works in the energy management category. Out of these, the three winners will get a year complementary IESA membership and mentorship from IESA Leadership Council.

Launched in 2012, IESA has held several start-up pitches, organized competition & innovation pavilion since 2013 as part of its annual flagship event, and has worked with over 35 startups in this space.

With intent to facilitate international trade, IESA’s annual conference is seeing global partnerships from over 20 countries, 50-plus regulators and policymakers, over300 industry leaders, more than 50 partners and exhibitors, and over 2000 delegates. The conference is a dedicated effort towards bringing the key stakeholders together to make India a global hub for R&D and manufacturing. The vision is backed by eminent dignitaries from NITI Aayog, Department of Science & Technology (DST), The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and many more.

With the e-mobility sector largely dependent on large companies and conglomerates, the Indian market is on the path of consistent technological transition in the adoption of electric mobility and energy storage. This substantiates the emergence of new startups and new companies, which are not only emerging in the manufacturing and innovation space but proposing exclusive solutions, addressing the environmental concern, dependency on oil, intermittence generation from renewables, and many such issues.