Starting a Business

Why 2021 Could Be the Best Year For You to Start a Company

Here are three reasons you should trust your instincts and go all-in on your new company idea in 2021.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why 2021 Could Be the Best Year For You to Start a Company
Image credit: Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Founder at Ohwabisabi Media
home
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Now that 2020 has encouraged us to embrace the fact that so many things are out of our control, we’re able to see more clearly what has been working in the world, and what hasn’t. We also have more time to put our energy toward areas of our lives that are within our control.

I launched my company Ohwabisabi Media in the midst of the pandemic with one thing in mind — to amplify the voices, through media, of conscious leaders who ought to be heard during these unprecedented and challenging times. It is during times like this when a new wave is created — not only in how business is done, but also in leadership.

During the 1957 to 1958 recession, the first Hyatt hotel opened.

Microsoft was founded during the oil embargo recession of 1973 to 1975.

The Great Recession from 2007 to 2009 saw the creation of several startups like Uber as well as the popular vacation rental marketplace Airbnb.

If you’ve been wondering whether or not now is the best time to start a company, or if you’ve already started to dip your toes into entrepreneurship but are second-guessing your decision, here are 3 reasons why you should trust your instincts and go all in.

Related: Why Right Now Is the Best Time Ever to Start a Business

The consumption of online content is higher than ever, making it a great time to start a company

Consumers' ever-increasing problems mean they're seeking more solutions than ever. It’s now become easier and more accessible for everyday people to start businesses such as e-commerce, virtual assistant work, coaching, or becoming a freelance writer, designer or developer.

E-commerce has spiked by nearly 40% in the wake of Covid-19. 

If you think about how your own consumption and purchasing behaviors have changed over the last few years, it’s easier to spot trends in where we are heading in the world of consumption and business.

If you think about what solutions you wish you had, that aren’t currently being met, chances are there are others looking for the same solutions.

Related: 7 Steps to Starting a Small Business Online

More time spent being introspective has helped us home in on our unique gifts and strengths

As we began to spend more time in our homes, we had more time to do what we loved. For many of us, this meant cooking, writing, speaking, and creating in ways that are unique to our own genius.

We so often doubt ourselves and what we are good at — to the point where it stops us from taking the next step toward our highest desires. We believe that our gifts are not unique gifts. We believe our talents come easily to everyone, when in reality, you’re incredibly gifted.

While some people may be good at your talents or able to learn them quickly, they may not necessarily enjoy it. When you enjoy it, your passion and energy shines through your work. Work becomes effortless and enjoyable when you’re living in true alignment with your soul and heart's desires.

Related: 50 Tips for Starting Your Own Company

A recession can expand the available workforce

The pandemic forced millions of people out of their jobs. If those people don’t decide to start their own companies, they’ll be looking to join those who do, putting their experience and expertise where it’s most valued.

Not only are we helping those in need of financial relief during challenging times, we are connecting those same people with missions and new business ideas that are truly life-changing.

If you’re hesitant about starting a business during this time, look for the reasons why it will work, instead of why it won’t — because what we focus on grows.

The world of online business is the new normal, and many successful leaders, businesses, and companies are creating during times of turmoil.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Start an E-Learning Business

Adapt to Bounce Forward

If Running Your Business Feels Hard, You're Doing it Right. Here's Why

Future of Entrepreneurship

Why You Should Build a Personal Reputation Before Starting a Business