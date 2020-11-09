HPE Selects 8 Startups For Its Digital Catalyst Program

November 9, 2020 2 min read

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Monday announced it has selected eight startups for the HPE Digital Catalyst Program.

Launched in August 2020, the program received applications from over 60 startups from India and globally. A majority of these startups work in artificial intelligence (AI), followed by intelligent edge, development, security, and operations (DevSecOps), and cybersecurity. Additionally, most of the applications were from startups based in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

“We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response to the HPE Digital Catalyst Program and congratulate the eight selected startups,” said Hewlett Packard Enterprise India managing director Som Satsangi.

As part of this program, the financial technology company shortlisted 20 applications and among them selected eight enterprise-focused, growth-stage startups and these are Tookitaki that is an anti-money laundering platform helps FSI’s with regulatory compliance, Techforce.ai that helps customers augment their human workforce with an elastic e-workforce, Qualitas Technologies which automates visual processes like defect detection in manufacturing, picoNETS, Deep Edge CDN helps telcos, enterprises, and media companies deliver superior internet experience, Lucideus Technologies Private Limited, a pioneer in cybersecurity and digital business risk quantification with InstaSafe’s zero-trust solutions simplify enterprise security and IndiQus Technologies that helps telcos and ISVs monetize spare IT infra assets by becoming CSPs and Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc, a testing automation platform for the QA Industry.

“We look forward to working closely with this cohort of startups to jointly build innovative enterprise-grade solutions for our customers,” Satsangi added.

The company will work with these selected startups along the three tracks of technology to explore technology partnerships through licensing agreements, go-to-market (GTM) to explore joint solutions and GTM models to address the digitization challenges of enterprise customers, and investment to explore equity investments in longer-horizon technology startups through the Hewlett Packard Pathfinder program.

Additionally, these startups will be mentored by HPE’s technologists from the Indian R&D (research and development) team and sales leaders.

The technology company has engaged LetsVenture as an ecosystem partner to connect with relevant B2B startups and other ecosystem constituents for the program.