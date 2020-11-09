Indian Angel Network Joins Hands With Bangladesh Angels Network

November 9, 2020 2 min read

New Delhi-based angel investment platform Indian Angel Network (IAN) on Monday announced that it has joined hands with Bangladesh Angels Network (BAN). The aim is to work together to source, cross-refer, and promote linkages in technology-enabled startups in India and Bangladesh to create an enabling environment for venture investing in both ecosystems.

“We are delighted to partner with BAN to launch the ‘Startup Bridge’ between India and Bangladesh and reflects the growing interest in angel investing across the Sub Continent. The ‘Bridge’ will hopefully bring the startup ecosystems of the two countries much closer. It promises to enable entrepreneurs to access much larger markets, talent pools, funds and provide Angel investors many more investment opportunities and bring innovative solutions to corporate,” remarked IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel, while speaking on the partnership.

Together, the two partners will support in creating a pipeline of investment opportunities in areas of mutual interest in both regions, digitally host joint-showcases of startups and promote co-investments and knowledge sharing in both angel communities.

“From inception, BAN has enjoyed close links with the Indian ecosystem. We’ve looked at our mentor networks like IAN as our north star in terms of where this growing community and ecosystem can evolve into, and I’m really pleased to be able to crystallize that relationship into a formal collaboration. This is one more step in bringing the Bangladesh ecosystem in line with other more developed ecosystems and best practices from such jurisdictions,” said BAN chief executive officer Nirjhor Rahman.

With investors from 12 countries, IAN’s presence spans 7 locations, which includes cities in India and the UK. Some of its marquee investee companies include Druva, Box8, Sapience Analytics, WOW Momos, Fareye, Webengage, amongst many others.